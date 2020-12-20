The Bigg Boss 14 house is churning one controversial news after another. From Rubina Dilaik confessing about being on the verge of divorcing Abhinav Shukla to Eijaz Khan revealing that he was inappropriately touched as a child – the news has been shocking. But the latest making news is Arshi Khan’s allegations on Vikas Gupta.

For the unversed, ever since their entry in the house, Arshi has been poking Vikas and accusing of many things. During last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan alleged that Gupta didn’t take care of his mother and kicked her out.

Reacting to the same, Arshi Khan has been slammed on social media. Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Rashami Desai took to Twitter and shared a post in support of Vikas Gupta. She tweeted, “What happened in yesterday’s episode was highly immature. This world has unfortunately provided us with 2 women, one, who’s a needle, jo jodti hain lekin bahaut chubti hai and the second, a scissor, jo seedha khatam kar deti hai! I stand with you! @lostboy54” (This world has unfortunately provided us with 2 women, one, who’s a needle, who keeps things together but taunts and the second, a scissor, who directly destroys things.)

What happened in yesterday’s episode was highly immature.This world has unfortunately provided us with 2 women, one, who’s a needle, jo jodti hain lekin bahaut chubti hai and the second, a scissor, jo seedha khatam kar deti hai! I stand with you! @lostboy54 #VikasGupta — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) December 19, 2020

Not just Rashami Desai, but last season’s Shefali Bagga too shared how she feels about Arshi Khan. The TV personality tweeted, “Sabne kaha wo almost aise hi react karte..Mai bhi itni zor se dhakka maarti ki #ArshiKhan sidha ghar se bahar hi jati …yaar #VikasGupta ko wapas le aao #BiggBoss14 #VikasGupta”

Sabne kaha wo almost aise hi react karte..Mai bhi itni zor se dhakka maarti ki #ArshiKhan sidha ghar se bahar hi jati …yaar #VikasGupta ko wapas le aao #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 19, 2020

For the unversed, in last night’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Arshi Khan while talking about Vikas Gupta said, “His mother called and told me that Vikas had asked her to not talk to me. She also told me that Vikas does not take care of her. She needs 50,000 rupees for her medicines etc. Vikas did not take care of her, he even kicked her out of his house and sent her away to Dehradun.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

