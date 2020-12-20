During this year, we have watched a lot more content on OTT platforms that we would have ever imagined. From serious shows like Paatal Lok and The Family Man to light-hearted series like The Little Things and Panchayat, everything kept us hooked to our screens as we binge-watched them. Celebrating the same, Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards felicitated the top OTT series, shows and movies recently.

From Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok) and Sushmita Sen (Aarya) winning the best actor to Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani (The Family Man) being the critics favourite – Check out who won what at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards below.

Best Series

Paatal Lok

Best Director (Series)

Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Best Series (Critics)

The Family Man

Best Director (Critics)

Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female)

Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics)

Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics)

Priyamani (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female)

Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics)

Dhruv Sehgal (The Little Things – Season 3)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics)

Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali – Season 2)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male)

Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female)

Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male)

Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female)

Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special)

Times of Music

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original)

Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai)

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female)

Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male)

Rahul Bose (Bulbbul)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female)

Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday)

Best Original Story (Series)

Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra (Patal Lok)

Best Screenplay (Series)

Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok)

Best Dialogue

Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK (The Family Man)

Best Cinematography (Series)

Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane (Sacred Games Season 2)

Best Production Design (Series)

Rajneesh Hedao (The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye)

Best Editing (Series)

Praveen Kathikuloth (Special OPS)

Best Costume Design (Series)

Ayesha Khanna (The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye)

Best Background Music (Series)

Alokananda Dasgupta (Sacred Games Season 2)

Best Original Soundtrack (Series)

Advait Nemlekar (Special OPS)

Are you happy with the winners of the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards? Who did you feel should have received it? Share it with us in the comments.

