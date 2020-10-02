Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Salman Khan’s Leaked Pics With Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla & MORE On Radhe Maa’s Stay In The House

Bigg Boss fever is ON! Ever since the announcement was made, fans have been eagerly waiting for the premiere episode of the show. A lot has been said about season 14 of the show since then. Reports revealed that the new season will be completely different from the previous season due to the restrictions imposed after the coronavirus outbreak all over the world.

Advertisement

As the premiere episode of televisions biggest reality show is all set to air tomorrow, two contestants sharing the stage with show’s host Salman Khan has been leaked on social media. Reports state that 13 contestants along with 3 ex-contestants shot the first episode yesterday at Filmcity, Goregaon.

Advertisement

A social media handle which goes by the name of The Khabri has released pics of two of the contestants in conversation with Salman Khan on stage. The two contestants are reportedly TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The pictures show the pair colour-coordinated in blue and looking extremely ravishing. The handle tweeted the pictures, “Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla On the sets of #BiggBoss14”

Take a look at the tweet here:

RubinaDilain and Abhinav shukla On the sets of #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/zeIK2rQ80f — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 1, 2020

Apart from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Bigg Boss 14 will have other contestants such as Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, and Eijaz Khan. These contestants are reportedly to enter the house the first day.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Radhe Maa will also be entering the Bigg Boss house along with other contestants. Interestingly, Radhe Maa will be in the house for only a week. Although there’s no official confirmation about the report, the promo, which was released during the press conference, has set the internet on fire.

According to a report by BollywoodLife, previous contestants of Bigg Boss season 13, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Prince Narula, and Gauahar Khan will take on the role of mentors in the upcoming season. They will be in the house making the contestants face challenges and will also guide them.

While the previous episodes aired for almost an hour, the episodes of Bigg Boss 14 will air only for half an hour every day.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah OUT Of Top 5; Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya Is No.1 – TRP Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube