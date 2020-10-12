Twitterati can’t keep calm over Hina Khan’s reappearance in Bigg Boss 14, more so to watch their favorite actress be a mentor on the show for the current batch of housemates.

Advertisement

Apart from giving the newcomers space to make their own decisions, Hina has been seen time & again giving them a pep talk.

Advertisement

After 3 tasks given in Bigg Boss 14 last week & no outstanding performances, Hina was seen sharing her opinion & idea with fresher Shehzad Deol.

During the last task where some of the housemates went overboard in trying to compete, some even accepted defeat & were seen whining to which Hina reminded them of the grill she went through while performing tasks during her season.

The actress was known for her vigor, strength, will- power & never say die attitude which took her right through the end of the sho. Hina Khan is a great mentor and has given Shehzad Deol a pep talk.

In an unseen footage, she shared how she gave it all to her tasks & did it diligently irrespective of her equations with the inmates & to work hard to explore & discover yourself because a sea of opportunities in the outside world awaits you & also to never stop hustling.

Hina’s publicity sky rocketed post Bigg Boss & has been grateful towards the show. From movies to music videos to endorsements, Hina did it all, even an appearance at Cannes. She revealed how she hasn’t planned on a career path post Bigg Boss & whatever came her way was organic.

Her main reason for doing the show was to break free from the typecats Indian audiences usually form on the basis of characters portrayed by the actor. Hina played a quintessential bahu & rose overnight to be a Diva in telly town.

Following Hina’s career path that has grown exponentially, hope the fresher’s take an advice or two!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Controversy: Mahabharat’s Goofy Pental AKA Shakuni Mama Opens Up On Mukesh Khanna & Gajendra Chauhan’s Fight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube