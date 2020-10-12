Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Akshay Patil AKA Pelu 'Rickshawala' Earns THIS Much From The Show

Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we’re getting an amazing response for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s articles too. So, continuing to entertain our readers, today, we’ll be talking about Akshay Patil aka Pelu Chaurasia or rickshawala from Bhabiji.

Akshay is one of the recurring characters of the show. He is well known for playing a mute rickshawala of Modern Colony. Interestingly, despite not uttering a single word, Pelu is amongst the most loved characters. His communicating style through chits and his wide awkward smile is something fans would never forget. Also, most of the times he carries a radio and plays songs matching to hilarious situations of the show.

But what do you think, how much Akshay Patil gets paid for his mute portrayal as Pelu Chaurasia in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? Let us help you with some interesting info.

As per Starsunfolded.com, Akshay Patil gets paid 15,000 for each by the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Now, that’s a fair amount considering, the actor doesn’t feature in every storyline of the show.

Meanwhile, known to very few, Bhabiji was initially planned to be ‘adults only’ show. But further, it was decided to go with mellowed down content. In one of our dedicated articles to the show, we spoke about the same.

Talking about show’s adult comedy, Saumya Tandon in an interview with Inuth had said, “In the age of the internet, everything is available on the platter. Everyone can choose what they want to see, these options weren’t available during my childhood days. I didn’t have the exposure the kids these days enjoy. I feel keeping things under the carpet won’t help. Having said that, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is definitely a naughty comedy but it doesn’t really cross the line. This much of stuff people see on other platforms. It is not outrageously bold.”

She even spoke on the reception of her character. “I really want to appreciate the fans. I would like to take this opportunity to tell those who told me, “Heroine royegi to TRP aayega” that heroine can laugh and bring ratings as well. It is a myth that Bhabhi has to be miss-good-too-shoes or vamp. My character is relatable and the things our TV shows portray is totally not true. We show the reality, it is fresh and people like it,” as quoted by Saumya.

