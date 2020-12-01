Ever since reports stated that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni will be eliminated, fans of the show were disheartened as they feel that the eliminations have happened in a rather unfair manner. Reportedly, the contestants will get evicted from the house over the week, leaving its four finalists by the end of this week.

Advertisement

A promo was recently released by the channel and one of the two contestants who are best friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be eliminated. In the clip, Jasmin can be seen crying as Aly tries to console her that he came on the show for her and that she must continue. However, she refuses to play without him. Aly then seen saying that if she loves him she will play and that he wants to see her win.

Advertisement

Take a look the promo below:

Fans of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 seems to upset over the unfair elimination and many feel that this is the reason behind the show’s low TRP rate. Soon #WeWantAlyBack began to trend on Twitter after The Khabri came out in support for Aly. The Khabri also tweeted that Aly Goni could not be seen in the live feed anywhere. As seen in the clippings, all the contestants seated in the living room area as Bigg Boss announces eliminations, and everyone is seen looking at Aly and expressing shock.

The Khabri’s tweet read, “One more Unfair Eviction by #BiggBoss They are not letting the audience decide who should be out, They are Evicting people according to their choices Audience should be final Decider. Firstly they Evicted people according to their Choices to save #JaanKumar and now #Aly #WeWantAlyBack”

One more Unfair Eviction by #BiggBoss

They are not letting audience decide who should be out, They are Evicting people according their choices Audience should be final Decider.Firstly they Evicted people according to their Choices to save #JaanKumar and now #Aly#WeWantAlyBack — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 1, 2020

Soon after fans began to demand Aly to inducted in the Bigg Boss house. Here are some of tweets from fans.

Aly Goni seemed to liked by many outside the house including Jay Bhanushali, Kamya Panjabi and Gauahar Khan. Reportedly, he was the highest-paid contestant too.

What do you think about Aly Goni’s eviction in the upcoming episode? Should he be inducted in the show? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Irrfan Khan Was Supposed To Star Opposite Vidya Balan In Kahaani 2 But It Didn’t Happen Then & Never Happened Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube