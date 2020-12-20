Bigg Boss 14 is indeed turning out to be full of surprises. From bringing in challengers from earlier seasons to evicted contestants making a re-entry, BB 14 is in the news for something or another. And now, if online reports are to be believed, Vikas Gupta will soon be entering the controversial house. Read on to know more about it.

For those who are living under a rock, Vikas was asked to leave the BB 14 house immediately after pushing co-contestant Arshi Khan in the pool. This episode took place after Arshi kept attacking him with personal comments.

As reported by Spotboye, speculation surrounding Vikas Gupta’s comeback was first shared by Salil Sand. A TV critic and analyst, Sand wrote on Twitter, “#BiggBoss2020: #VikasGupta is coming back soon on the show!!#BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14 #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan.”

Meanwhile, last night’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was high on drama. The episode saw host Salman Khan taking Arshi Khan’s class for dragging Vikas’ family in their feud. He even fired the others in the house for standing as spectators and not taking a stand.

For those who do not know, Arshi Khan claims Vikas Gupta abandoned his mother. She accused him of not taking care of his mother, kicking her out of the house and more. She said, “His (Vikas Gupta’s) mother called and told me that Vikas had asked her to not talk to me. She also told me that Vikas does not take care of her. She needs 50,000 rupees for her medicines etc. Vikas did not take care of her, he even kicked her out of his house and sent her away to Dehradun.”

What are your thoughts on Vikas Gupta making a comeback in the Bigg Boss 14 house? Let us know in the comments. Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

