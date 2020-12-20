Every 2 out of 5 girls will raise their hands if I ask ‘who has a crush on Dheeraj Dhoopar?’. The actor who plays the character of Karan Luthra in the Zee TV Show Kundali Bhagya sure does enjoy a huge female following. Well, his cute looks and charming personality is something which is driving the girls crazy, and we do not blame them.

Advertisement

But, sorry girls! If you’re reading this, I’m sure you must be knowing that Dheeraj is married to television actor Vinny Arora. And as much as you love him, the actor loves his wife and he is a complete family man. For me, this becomes another reason to like him. So here I bring you 5 posts from his Instagram handle which proves that he is very different to his on-screen character and is a one-man woman.

1. Dream Life With His Dream-Girl

Advertisement

Since I love travelling and I am sure many of you do too, it becomes one of the utmost important quality I would look for in a guy. And, this post is proof that Dheeraj Dhoopar enjoys travelling and that too with his better half. The dreamy video straight from the Maldives has completely stolen my heart. The two looks so happy in a pool and the perfect Go-pro shot is like a feather on the cap. To top it all, the caption “Our dream life” makes me smile ear to ear.

2. Picture ‘Purr’fect

It is always said that a couple should adopt a dog before they become parents; this teaches them a lot of things. Well, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora proudly became dog parents, and they look like a complete happy family. ‘Haaye kisi ki nazar na lage’.

3. Perfect Lockdown Partner

This lockdown has changed a lot of relationships in a good and bad way. We have heard all sorts of stories especially from the married couples about how difficult it has been for them to deal with the problems they are facing during the lockdown. But, this monochrome picture of Dheeraj Dhoopar hugging and kissing wife Vinny Arora is proof that their relationship has become even stronger. More than the picture what steals our heart is the caption that Dheeraj wrote, “I’ll always choose you to be locked down with!”.

4. Relationship Full Of Laughter & Masti

A glass of champagne, a game of Ludo, Popcorn fights, what else do you need to stay happy? This sums up the perfectly happy life of Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, Vinny Arora. This 30 seconds video emits so much positivity that you would just keep watching it on loop. Aren’t these two the cutest??

Now, you tell us what do you think of Dheera as a family man?

Must Read: Dolly Singh To Ruhee Dosani – 5 Female Instagrammers You Need To Follow RN Because Their Content Is Lit AF

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube