A few days back, Sidharth Shukla‘s video went viral in which he was seen having an argument with multiple people. While his fans loved the way he took on multiple people together and trended #SherSidharthShukla on Twitter, others talked about it in a negative way.

It was also said that Sidharth was drunk at that time. But he has now opened up about the same and has answered everything that is being talked about him.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Sidharth Shukla said, “Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification.”

He further added, “It’s really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one. Of course, a major part of the media got it right. They went on to see the videos the following day and put out the correct information. It’s not like a person needs validation or recognition when he happens to do something good or he helps someone, but when it’s turned around and the person is accused of something, it leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that’s life, so it’s okay.”

What are your thoughts on the same?

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is all set to foray into the web world with Broken But Beautiful season 3. He’ll be seen opposite Sonia Rathee. Ahead of his web debut, Sidharth Shukla made a surprising revelation while talking to Mid Day. He said, “I haven’t watched too many web shows. I know I sound ancient when I say that, especially when the whole world is hooked to the web. But I prefer to watch the news channels.” He even revealed saying that he has never met Broken But Beautiful producer Ekta Kapoor. “I have never met Ekta. She is fantastic at her work and understands the pulse of the audience. Producers don’t necessarily come for the narrations, so she wasn’t there during the reading of Broken…. I am looking forward to meeting her,” he quoted.

