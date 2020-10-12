Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 14. The previous season winner grabbed all the headlines last year due to his link up news with Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Ever since the fans are crazy for #SidNaaz and want to see them together. Finally this is going to happen. The good news is that Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai will be reuniting for Colors TV’s festive special show. Read the article to know more.

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill enjoy huge fan following who want to see them again sharing the screen for a project and it seems that Colors TV has listened to the fans’ requests.

According to a report published by Telly Chakkar, “the entertaining trio might perform to add charm to the festivities with their presence.” The report also stated that the show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and Bharti Singh.

Meanwhile Shehnaaz Gill is working on her weight management these days. She said in an interview with Times Of India, “A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha Bigg Boss 13 mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”

Meanwhile, a few days back we told you that Sidharth Shukla is the highest-paid senior on Bigg Boss 14. The TV’s handsome hunk has been signed for Rs. 32 lac to be in the house for two weeks. But the recent tweet from TheRealKhabri Twitter account has shocked all of us. The twitter handle just revealed the amount charged by Hina Khan, and it has left us amazed. The diva has been paid a whopping Rs. 72 lacs for her two-week stay in the house.

Well, how excited are you to see Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill together once again on Colors TV? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

