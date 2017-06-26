Despite receiving below average reviews, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight has managed to perform decently well at the Indian box office.

The emotional drama flick has earned 64.77 crores* at the Indian box office. The film has approximately 4400 screens in India and around 300 screens in the US.The film collected around 23 crores at the Indian box office on it’s 1st Sunday. Tubelight could not perform well in Overseas with around $3.25-3.50 million over its first weekend.

Though the film’s collections are not up to the mark, it has still managed to become the 7th highest grosser of 2017 in just 3 days.

Tubelight has beaten the lifetime biz of Sachin: The Billion Dreams and Half Girlfriend and will soon surpass the collections Hindi Medium and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Tubelight marks the 3rd collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, the duo had earlier given blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles.