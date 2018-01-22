Secret Superstar Beats Golmaal Again At The Worldwide Box Office

Secret Superstar‘s China release has been majorly helping the film to attain some mounting benchmarks. The movie has not only entered the 200 crore club but also has surpassed many biggies in that list. Let’s see at what place the movie has landed in the list.

Before China, Secret Superstar saw release in Russia in over 50 screens on December 3. The film, which features Zaira Wasim had lit up the box office in India on Diwali and also opened in 73 screens in Taiwan. Zee Studios International, knowing of the film’s universal content, has taken it to the foreign market, read a statement.

Secret Superstar in India earned 62 crores nett (80 crores gross) when it clashed with the monstrous Golmaal Again on Diwali last year. It went on to bag USD $ 11 million (INR 70 crores) in the overseas market excluding China. In China, the movie, in 3 days, has collected USD $ 27 million (INR 170 crores). Globally the movie now stands at the grand total of 320 crores. The global collections of the movie is tied with Ek Tha Tiger and Secret Superstar now stands at 18th rank in the list of 200 crore club Bollywood movies.

In Secret Superstar, Zaira, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

“We stand committed to taking our films to international territories, known and unknown, as we strongly believe that good content should not be restricted by borders,” said Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition).

Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film has already made a mark in markets like the UK, the US, Taiwan, Russia, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UAE and other Gulf countries as well as Pakistan.