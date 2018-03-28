Raid Box Office: This Ajay Devgn Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Ajay Devgn’s film Raid opened to excellent reviews from the critics and the audience. This marks the second outing for the duo, Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz after last year’s Baadshaho. Raid is based on a true story about money laundering and it released on 16th March.

Saurabh Shukla and Ajay Devgn starrer Raid is slowly inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film has earned a total of Rs 84.36 crores. The movie collected 2.41 crores at the box office on Tuesday.

The film is facing a tough competition by Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which recently entered the 100 crore club. Now, the film is locking horns with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki which released this Friday.

The film is now another back to back success for Ajay Devgn after Golmaal Again. With a couple of more films lined up for the superstar in 2018, it is going to be an engaging year for him for sure.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will soon begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com which also stars Tabu in a lead role.

Do you think Raid will earn Rs 100 crores at the box office? Let us know in the comments section below.