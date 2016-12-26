SHARE

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest box office collections this year.


Well, here’s the latest update on ‘Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2016’.

RankIndia Nett
1. Sultan300.45
2. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story132.85
3. Airlift129.00
4. Rustom127.42
5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil112.39
6. Housefull 3107.70
7. Dangal106.95
8. Shivaay100.25
9. Fan85.00
10. Baaghi76.00

