Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest box office collections this year.
Well, here’s the latest update on ‘Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2016’.
|Rank
|India Nett
|1. Sultan
|300.45
|2. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
|132.85
|3. Airlift
|129.00
|4. Rustom
|127.42
|5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|112.39
|6. Housefull 3
|107.70
|7. Dangal
|106.95
|8. Shivaay
|100.25
|9. Fan
|85.00
|10. Baaghi
|76.00
Ghayal once again box office collection is around 55 cr. Please update
thats the worldwide collection of ghayal once again and this list is about only domestic collection.
SINTU KUMAR
Chintu Kumar
The Critics boosted their review on SRK fan movie, simply because it was an SRK fan and they did not give an accurate assessment of the film itself. Their reviews were very prejudicial as always when it comes to SRK but this time they were 100% wrong because the film has now been declared a FLOP at the box office, although not a surprise to me, because I said over two years ago that SRK career was slipping and no one chose to believe, now we have the verdict after two disaster films. Sorry guys learn to be fair in your judgments and criticism.
Critics gave their review based on the film merit..be it acting/ directing/ screenplay…not based on the box office verdict..history showed swades was never a winner at the box office..but as a movie..if you want to compared it to box office blocbuster liked dabaang, kick , bodyguard or even srk own chennai express or happy new year, , all of this blocbuster movie is nothing infront of swades…this artical by koimoi too was misleading by saying Fan failed miserabaly at the box office…the chart clearly show Fan was the second highest grosser of the year…Fan had managed to gain much higher footfall than Neerja, kapoor n sons , baghi, ki and ka, wazir…if Fan failed miserabely, then all of this movie failed too….Fan failure not because the footfall at the box office, but because it budget was too high…
Faltu movie hai bhai. SRK is flop thats why Eid main raees release nahi ki coz raees bhi flop hoti aur 26th jan 2017 ko raees flop hogi
Sahi bol Raha hai Bhai…
Salman hi Chalega
xD
G
What are you talking about? Have you even seen FAN the two movie were bad agreed but this movie FAN is way more I say waaaay more better than the last two movies with great acting and actual senseful and BETTER plot and the story was great too. Its confusing to me that why did this movie had to struggle when its better most of the movies in 2016
P.s critics dont care about box office if its bad they straight up say its bad and if its good(Vice versa ).
Dear you might be Salman FAN as Dilwale earned 150 crore despite clash with bazirav. So how could u say that last 2 disatrous movie. If Dilwale is disatrous then all movie listed above is super disatrous.
Let tell something which guys don’t know/have any ideas of films… All Khan’s films r 100-150-200 crore budget including of all marketing n promotions , their budgets go over bcs their delayment of finishing films it takes 1 or perhaps 2years 2 complete the movie… So the charges of renting studio, set created, spotboys n crews salaries, hiring etc cost a lot n Khans don’t care abt that that’s why they depending on 1 film per 1 or 2 years , AKSHAY KUMAR can do 5 to 6 films in 1 n half year n delivers Hugh profits at the Box Office….
Don’t compare to Salman.salman is worldwide actors & Ashay Kumar Is domestic actor..
Rajkumar the Bollywood’s Dialogue Icon and Amitab Bachan always and forever legend and best entertained Actor at the age of 73, world famous personality and no one can match against him. Par excellence.
Who is salman. No one knows him in canada.
Very true I agree
Akki delivers the movie within 50 days and producers get their back with profit very fast. They save finance cost
Any update on till date collections of fan
Acc people are dumb they dnt knw whts the cinema they like ready bodyguard happy new year all crap movies…. fan ws such a fabulous movie it has revenge anger best performance without music hattss off to u maneesh sharma n yrf n the last king khan sir
Well, Bodyguard wasn’t that bad….
Nice Update !
Jay Gangajal and Airlift are the good movies among all.
AIRLIFT is brillaant movie is this years
Airlift really brillaant movie ds yr…rookk Akki sir….
Airlift is really brillaant supaaar movie ds yr…
Fan is undoubtedly one of the best movie of SRK
fan is just a class movie it is a hollywood kindly of movie.indian people just like bad movies like kick ,body guard, dilwale,chennai express, ek tha tiger, happy new year.
Indian people just like song,item song,with out story, bakwass action of salman, dialogue.
So i think critics is always RIGHT i watch the movie & it was one of the greatest movie of SRK
Finally told you that 2016 awards goes to SRK FOR FAN SUPERB PERFORMANCE.
any doubt about my comment than revert
what about airlift it was also a class movie & it was superhit i have seen fan it was a crap just like anyother bollywood fim.
yes the only postive of the film was srks acting but overall the film was really bad.
All the movies of Shah Rukh Khan is rock don’t forget what u talking about some movies of srk are u go to hell and never watched srk movies although fan box office is not good but story and acting is superb I agree with u in this point 😤😡😝😜😛🙌
shahrukh acting was only saving grace in fan , other wise story was shitty n stupid. and i am no shahrukh hater
Fan was actually a confused film. The makers showed the in a kind of a negative role throughout the movie but showed him a hero at the end of the movie without any point just because he died. I dont know why the makers did this coz movie was quite strong Srk’s fan as a negative guy. I have a better cobclusion what the movie should be actually as it became a crap with the kind of final touch it got at the climax.
airlift is the best and fan is the wrost movie of the year
Airlift best to hai aur fan bhi a cha hai
Fan is the best movie u r the worst
Neerja is the best movie in 2016 till release. Sonam in neerja and manoj bajpayee in aligarh is best in individual performances.
Ghaayal best. …waite h ab bhaiya g super hit movie ka
2016 Best movie only for Airlift…Best Movie and Good Job Akashy Kumar
Airlift one of the best movie in 2016 so far, so we have to appreciate those performance who touch our heart. so great movie great performance akkkkkkiiiiiiiiiiiiii
SALMAN KHAN MOVIES ARE BEST
Waiting for sultan
AKshay kumar is best actor
good not best
see his old movies
Leave all this think of 300 (bollywood) movie
Part 3
And dont watch X Men apocalipse
Because its waste of time and money
The box office king akshay kumar 😢😢😢😢😯😯😠😉😯😢
Shahrukh fans are so much unmatured that they cant accept the failure of mr so called king khan,now he is not the king,pls accept the fact
Comment: airlift and neerja best movies 2016
Airlift is good but fan is fantastic .It is like Hollywood so many indian people do not in favour of fan.but i like fan more than airlift .SRK is best
you must be joking. Airlift was like a hollywood film and fan was like a crap. I am neither an akki fan nor a srk fan but i liked airlift because of its good story.
I accept that fan is like Hollywood film.. But all the Hollywood films of 2016 is super hit.. even angry birds n x men also give wonderful business. Than what happened with fan??? We also like srk Salman aamir .. Srk fight with his own fan for giving him 5 min of time was that meaningful?? Poor plot.
Yes SRK is my favorite and SRK is the best actor
Hehheheheheeh ja be
Housefull3 a packet of laugh
AIRLIFT & HOUSEFUL 3 Both are good Movie…..Srk’s fan cannot be compared to Akki’s airlift…..
Comment:housefull-3 is best comedy movie of 2016
srk is a superster with so many limitations & he will suffer badly in future as well..
Srk’s fan was ok movie, but some of the basic fundamental to make the movie were neglected, that’s why movie didn’t performed well.
Akki’s airlift would have collected 150 cr+ had it released on festival weekend. Still 128 cr from 2500 screens proves his fan following. Evry tym srk film distributers book 4000+ screens, adding 30- 40 cr extra. Srk fans will never accept this that industry has been biased towards akshay.
An Akshay Kumar year so far. Top 2 and the only 100 cr crossing films so far belong to him.
Top grossers of the year:
Sultan – 280 CR
Dangal- 250 CR
MohenjoDaro – 145 CR
Airlift – 128 CR
Shivaay – 120 CR
Rustom – 115 CR
Housefull 3 – 110 CR
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 105 CR
Dishoom – 95 CR
Baar Baar Dekho – 90 cr
mohenjdaro 180 crore
Rustom will do more than 150 cr collection. …
Rustam me dum hai
According to me , ‘Dangal’ will be on top at the end of 2016.
Rasees aare bhai 10sion mat lo he will be back in box office ….. Rada
Comment:Srk is the best actor of all time.I thinks his flim’s are good and he realy good actor.he makes very good flim
his all flim l liked so mush.but kalho na ho,davdas, veer zarra,karan rjun,DDLJ, my name is khan,kuch hota hai, chak di india many many flim l liked. this film touch our heart.
Have u no shame.?Before commenting here watch Dilip Kumar or Amir’sfilms and compare them with Srk films .
bas 1 bar Akshay ki movie deewali pe released karo—phir dekho colection —
ONE AND ONLY SUPERSTAR AKSHAY KUMAR . IF THERE IS NO AKSHAY , INDUSTRY WILL DESTROY. IN EVERY YEAR HIS FILMS EARNS MORE THAN 600-700CR
Comment:udta punjab
burraahh ..fabulos acting by shid nd alia ..or diljit karina ..lovly
Now it’s Time for “SULTAN”
SULTAN is a good and family packed movie… when I was watching it somewhere I thought it is alike to BROTHERS also… As compaired to brothers sultan is good in storyline.. But actions and training was good enough in BROTHERS .. It is all about salman khan so the movie is going housefull… And will hold strong in weekend but will fall in weekdays like PRDP. So I think sultan will do business around 250 – 280 cr and can touch 300 cr mark if it holds well and due to increased fan following in oversease market after BB… Its total world wide gross will be around 500 cr.. movie is already a SUPERHIT… Being Human
Why u ppl r fighting with each other ?
Just enjoy these movies.
We hope that #sultan movie crossed 100 crores club at the domestic box office in its 1st weekend
Rustom 100cr+ Akshay kumar 3rd Movie 100cr+ Culb Entered Akki sir #Rokssssss
Salman Khan is the best hero with highest records and fan followings.
Sallu Bhai##
Hey…Here is SULTAN bhaijan ground… Srk ki chicharapan nahi chalehga.. ..past mai thoda bahut naam kamaya hai…avi wo saab lutta raha hai… Credit thod fod ke chal raha hai…Bhai hai toh saab ki muh band….
Comment:sultan is all time best movie
Comment:sultan is best the movie
Box Office King@SALMAN KHAN
100 crore club =6 movie
200 crore =2 movie
300 crore=1 movie
300~= SULTAN
blockbuster movie #sultan
Ark is best act at
Aamid Khan my best hero
Were is Kabali!? Sultan se upar chali gayi isliye use list se nikal diya! darr gaye kiya Rajnikanth se
Apni kabali Ka ab Khyal kar 200 cror bhi nahi kar payega
Comment: why ghayal is not in the list
salman khan is rock
and he is superstar . And i thaught next superstar is become Ranveer singh . He has super telent .and i lv salman and ranveer bt nt srk . i don’t like srk movi.
Sultan
Comment:priyanka’s jay gangajal and salman’s sultan, sonom’s
nirja,and airlift is best movie of the year.
Sultan is the best movie so far. It has a good plot and is also an inspiring movie and has also got a good collection. Best movie so far for me.
Akki ki rustom bhi best hai
Rustom Is the weast movi all of them films.
Rustom top
Rustom crossed 85 cr please correct update…..airleft, house full 3,rustom….akki always rock….akki fan
Waiting fr rustam… trailer look promising… would be another hit fr akshay
Mere dushman samajh rahe the main ab kabhi lautke na aaunga … ek gumnaami ka samundar hai, us mein hi jaake doob jaaunga … abhi baaki meri kahani hai, sari duniya ko joh sunaani hai … mujhe pehchano, dekho main hoon kaun … aa raha hoon palat ke main hoon Raees, Raees, Raees The King Of Bollywood Only SRK
Sultan movie bollywood top of the 2016
Rustom is good movie thanks akki sir
best content and unparallel acting by Big Bin PINK , Doing very well despite being released in 1500 screens only. Already into the top 10 grossers
Dhoni movie is good one
Must watch once
Susant Singh Rajput has copied Dhoni very well
Airlift, Sultan and Rustom is emerging film of the year in top 10 while Fan, Mohenjo daro, Great grand masti and fitoor same in the downside top 10 flop movies.
Mohenjo-Daro is a best movie in 2016
Comment:salman’s all movie my favrt . salman ki movie ke aage sab bekar movie
Lol
Isnt it such a farce?Fan was a big Flop yet it features in this list of top 10 highest grossing films of 2016? Does it make sense? This Koi Moi team and Joginder Tuteja will always have a SRK or a Salman Khan film in this list irrespective of the box office fate. They are always so biased. Absolutely unethical journalism!
Its nice to see Akshay’s three movies in top 10 and in 100cr club. Well done Sir.
