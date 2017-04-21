Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha for her latest release “Noor“. He says the movie makes him proud.

“‘Noor‘ which not only sparkles but makes us proud too. What a great performance in a brilliantly directed film by Sunhil Sippy,” Shatrughan tweeted on Friday.

The actor says Sonakshi is “ably supported” by actor-comedian Kanan Gill.

“‘Noor‘ Sonakshi Sinha is ably supported by intense and convincing Kanan Gill, surprise package Purab Kohli and fully focused and believable,” he further posted.

Shatrughan says he has given full marks to his daughter for her role in the film.

“Have rightly given full marks to Sonakshi Sinha for carrying this young, beautiful and most desirable film of the day, ‘Noor’ on her shoulders with her intelligent and intense handling of the role – making her a role model. God Bless,” he said.

In Noor, Sonakshi plays a journalist who idolises Barkha Dutt, but the CBFC has asked the makers to edit the surname Dutt

Talking about this Sonakshi said, “The censor board really needs to come to a consensus within themselves on what is right in one film… Is not right in another film.”

“There is no consistency in what they censor or what they uncensor, so I think they first need to come to a consensus.”

Noor is directed by Sunhil Sippy and it also stars Kannan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film is based on Karachi You’re Killing Me written by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz.

Sonakshi will be seen next in the remake of Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be a thriller and produced by Abhay Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar. Talking about Ittefaq the Dabangg actress said, “For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before”.