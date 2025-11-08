Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara has opened on a decent note at the box office, and with the mixed reviews, the film might stick to its pace at the box office over the weekend. The supernatural thriller is helmed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan.

Sudheer Babu’s Last Box Office Performance

Sudheer Babu arrived with Maa Nanna Superhero, a romantic comedy that earned only 1.04 crore in its lifetime. The superstar’s latest offering has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of his last film on the opening day itself!

Jatadhara Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, November 7, Jatadhara earned 1.07 crore* at the box office, which includes 22 lakh* from the Hindi version and the rest from the Telugu version. It would be interesting to see if the film crosses the 5 crore mark over the weekend!

On the opening day, the mythological thriller registered an occupancy of 17% with its Telugu version and 6% with its Hindi version. The film earned a gross collection of 1.26 crore* in India. It also registered a gross collection of 2 lakh* overseas.

Also starring Divya Khossla Kumar along with Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, the official synopsis of Jatadhara says, “Investigates the enigma of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.”

Jatadhara Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film on the opening day.

Hindi Net Collection: 22 lakh*

Telugu Net Collection: 85 lakh*

India Net Collection: 1.07 crore*

India Gross Collection: 1.26 crore*

Overseas Gross Collection: 2 lakh*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 1.28 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Haq Box Office Day 1: Opens 45% Higher Than Emraan Hashmi’s Last Theatrical Opening In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News