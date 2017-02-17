Arjun Rampal turns scriptwriter for Daddy, opens up about the Arun Gawli biopic

After slaying it as a police officer in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Arjun Rampal is ready with his next film, Daddy. However, this film does not confine him to just one role. The 44-year-old actor has a triple role – one as the film’s actor, the second as its scriptwriter and the third as its producer.

Arjun has co-written the script along with its director Ashim Ahluwalia. When quizzed about the film’s release date, this is what Arjun had to say:

The political crime drama, titled Daddy is inspired by the life of Mumbai’s gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli who is fondly addressed as ‘Daddy’ by his followers.

Daddy is produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel and presented by Eros International, Kundalini Entertainment and Karta Entertainment.