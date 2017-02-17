After slaying it as a police officer in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Arjun Rampal is ready with his next film, Daddy. However, this film does not confine him to just one role. The 44-year-old actor has a triple role – one as the film’s actor, the second as its scriptwriter and the third as its producer.


Arjun has co-written the script along with its director Ashim Ahluwalia. When quizzed about the film’s release date, this is what Arjun had to say:

The political crime drama, titled Daddy is inspired by the life of Mumbai’s gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli who is fondly addressed as ‘Daddy’ by his followers.

Arjun Rampal turns scriptwriter for Daddy, opens up about the Arun Gawli biopic
Daddy is produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel and presented by Eros International, Kundalini Entertainment and Karta Entertainment.

