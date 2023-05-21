WWE-UFC fanatics are well aware of Ronda Rousey’s beauty and s*x appeal. She flaunted her curvacious and ultra-fit figure on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016 and blew away our minds! While her toned body motivates her fans to work out sincerely and stay healthy, her perfect features and stunning looks can melt anyone’s heart. But sometimes, fans can take their admiration for the athlete a notch further and make it super creepy. That’s what happened with Ronda recently, and to know more about it, scroll on.

Ronda was recently reading the comments of her fans, and there was something that totally irked her. Honestly, it was pretty weird for most of her fans as well. But the queen handled it with sass, and we are impressed.

In one of her YouTube videos, Ronda Rousey was thanking her fans and friends for their love, support and admiration. But she gradually read a series of comments that focussed a little too extra on her feet! A user wrote, “What is the difference between harai goshi and harai makikikomi, I need to know so I can smell your feet.” Umm…gross! That was kind of Ronda’s reaction as well, but she ignored the user’s fetish and moved on.

She did not answer the question but seemed disgusted by it. The comment read, “How many goats Rhonda’s feet?” while the next one said, “Are your feet with Travis? At your feet again I’m yours.” There was another that read, “Will we be seeing your gorgeous feet?” and one more, “When are you going to dominate becky lynch with your stinky feet I want in my mouth all the love from India inside my heart.” The last one read, “I need feet pics.” The series went on, and Ronda Rousey seemed clearly perplexed by people’s affination with her feet.

She called her husband, Travis Browne, and said, “There’s like 8000 emails here and they all talk about feet. I mean, these people need help right?” Well, we don’t know about that, but we do know that the couple are savage as they gave a sassy reply to the netizens.

The last part of the video features a catchy song with close-up of Ronda’s feet with a trippy edit. The quote on the video read, “Ol Micky D, ‘Ronda’s Feet’ From Da Farm, No Dnbarn Production, Director: Yung Ducky”

Take A Look:

How hilarious is this video?!

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

