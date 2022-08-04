Liv Morgan is enjoying a purple patch in her life in WWE. She’s currently holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship and her fan following is increasing each day. While the entire wrestling universe is in love with her cuteness and in-ring skills, the 28-year-old has confessed to once having a massive crush on John Cena. Scroll below for more details.

If you have been a true fan of Morgan, you would know how much she admires the 16-time WWE champion. Both of them are highly passionate about pro-wrestling and share a mutual love for eye-catchy sneakers. Recently, the SmackDown Women’s Champion went all out in expressing her affection towards the legend.

During her recent appearance on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, Liv Morgan shared, “I loved John Cena, I thought he was the sh*t. I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career.”

Liv Morgan further added that it could be John Cena’s love for sneakers which is why she loves to wear sneakers too. In fact, she even revealed making her first appearance at WWE Performance Centre with sneakers on. “You know because he (Cena) wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers,” she quoted.

Meanwhile, at SummerSlam 2022, Liv Morgan retained her championship against Ronda Rousey in a controversial match.

