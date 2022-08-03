WWE Hall Of Fame Kurt Angle was one of the aggressive wrestling superstars in the Attitude Era of the WWE. Kurt over his amazing career on WWE has worked with the likes of Triple H, Edge, John Cena, Booker T and many more, bringing in many storylines for the fans.

Talking about the same, in an old interview, Kurt had once talked about one of the worst storylines he has worked for in WWE.

We all remember the feud between WWE legend and former King of the Ring, Booker T and Kurt Angle in 2005. The storyline showed Kurt as a “deranged human being” while Booker and Sharmell were shown as on-screen lovers. The skit showed Kurt s*xually harassing Sharmell and also claiming to have “bestiality s*x” with her.

It was during a conversation back in 2021 on “The Kurt Angle Show”, when Kurt Angle opened up about the storyline, claiming that he was uncomfortable doing the part. He revealed that the idea was brought up by Vince McMahon who thought it to be a very humorous and entertaining concept. He said, “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMahon) is kind of a ribber. He’ll do stuff to mess with you a little bit and shove it in your face. I think that he thought I had this fetish for black women. I like all women, white, black, hispanic, it doesn’t matter. My wife is half Hispanic and half Italian.”

Revealing Vince’s liking for s*xual fixations as a storyline, Kurt added, “I think Vince thought I had this fetish for black women and he thought it would be a funny program. I was not comfortable by any means. I had so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell. To do that and pretend I was stalking his wife, it was the worst angle I have ever done. It was the worst storyline I’ve ever done. I did it anyway because I’ve always been a team player, but I was not comfortable doing it.”

For the unversed, the rivalry between the two ended after Booker T defeated Kurt Angle 2 times, once in the pay-per-view event Judgement day and during one in SmackDown.

