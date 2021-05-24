WWE is trying its best to survive without the presence of top guns in the industry. One such who has been missing from the focus is John Cena. The wrestler turned actor is jam-packed with his shooting schedule and needless to say, dying to make a return. Now, seems like fans got to see him very soon.

For the unversed, Cena has been missing from the action since Wrestlemania 36. At the 36th edition of Wrestlemania, he had a Firefly Funhouse match with The Fiend. Post that experimental match, the 16-time world champion didn’t mark his presence in WWE. There were speculations regarding Cena’s return at Wrestlemania 37, but it all went in vain when he dismissed the possibility due to his shooting schedule and COVID restrictions.

Thankfully, now the scene is much better regarding COVID. So much so that WWE is soon to bring back the live audience. And who would be a better man than John Cena to grace the special moment. So, yes, Cena might make the most awaited return as he is in talks with the company. But fans might need to wait a couple of months to see it happening.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is considering John Cena‘s return on 16th July’s episode of SmackDown, the first regular event comprising the live audience.

We’re excited as hell, what about you?

Meanwhile, when asked about a possible return at Wrestlemania 37, Cena had shared he shooting for the HBO Max series, Peacemaker. He’ll be busy shooting for the project till July, thus will have to skip Wrestlemania 37 which is scheduled on 10th and 11th April 2021.

“It’s very difficult to say because I know it’s going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at Wrestlemania this year,” he had said to Sports Illustrated.

