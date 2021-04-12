Finally, Wrestlemania 37 has ended and it happened in a style as Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan. In a physically demanding match, Reigns proved why the WWE ring is his yard.

Day 1 of Wrestlemania 37 saw some brilliant stuff after a not-so-good start, Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre. Surprisingly good Bad Bunny, ‘Swiss Cyborg’ Cesaro and Bianca Belair stole the first day’s show. Day 2 too was incredible with as many as three title changes taking place. Let’s check out the results:

Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)

The triple threat match was the major attraction of day 2. The tribal chief successfully retained his title. He got assistance from Jey Uso, who proved to be a turning point in the match. The brutal match saw lots of spears, chair shots. Roman Reigns covered a pinfall over both Daniel and Edge.

Asuka vs Rhea Ripley (RAW Women’s Championship)

WWE is witnessing an era of change with more responsibility on new faces. Just like Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks yesterday, on day 2, it was Rhea Ripley who took away RAW Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 37.

Big E vs Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship)

Another title change happened as Apollo Crews defeated Big E and walked away as the new Intercontinental Champion. The no holds barred match saw the best of their personal rivalry.

Matt Riddle vs Sheamus (United States Championship)

This was the third title change of day 2. Both Sheamus and Matt Riddle displayed their technical skills and acrobatics, thus giving several moments to cheer for. It was Sheamus who sealed the victory with his Brogue kick and walked away as the new United States Champion.

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are amongst WWE‘s most technically sound wrestlers and known for putting up some great matches. That’s what exactly we witnessed at Wrestlemania 37. The match had plenty of moments for fans. In the end, Owens emerged victorious.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

The bizarre yet intriguing storyline ended with Randy Orton defeating The Fiend. As expected, the match had plenty of special effects during the match.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs Natalya & Tamina (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

On day 1, Natalya and Tamina earned their place to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Nia and Shayna successfully defended their title.

