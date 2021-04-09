A few days back, WWE shocked everyone when the promo of Stone Cold Steve Austin hosted Broken Skull Sessions was released. The upcoming episode features none other than Chris Jericho. As he is currently signed to AEW, everyone expected CEO, Tony Khan’s reaction. Finally, he has opened up on it and here’s what he has to say.

It’s not hidden from anyone that all isn’t well between Jericho and big people in WWE, especially Vince McMahon. After speaking a lot against his former promotion, no one in the dream expected him to grace Broken Skull Sessions. But everything is fair in business, right?

As we all know, Tony Khan actively participates in all developments that are related to AEW, so everyone was expecting his reaction when Chris Jericho‘s appearance on a rival, WWE’s programme. He spoke all about it on his appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

Tony Khan said it was Chris Harrington (Vice president of the business strategy of AEW), who informed him that WWE and Chris Jericho are planning to do something. He said it was an easy decision for him to allow it to happen.

Tony said, “When he (Harrington) said it was Steve (Stone Cold Steve Austin) hosting the show, I didn’t have to think very hard about it. Busted Open is an independent show. I really like being on with you guys. I really trust you and these times we have together, and I really feel that way about Steve. Even though Steve works for WWE and even though that’s another wrestling company that we compete with, I trust Steve immensely, and obviously, I trust Chris (Jericho). Just like I would trust Chris to do a great job on Busted Open, I trust him to a great job with Steve, and I trust Steve as a great interviewer.”

The aforementioned episode of Broken Skull Sessions to premiere on 11th April, after the second night of Wrestlemania 37.

