Pierce Brosnan is well-known for being the fifth actor to play the role of James Bond in the Bond film series. He starred in four Bond films – GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Interestingly, the 67-year-old actor is not only classy in films but also in real life.

Being a rich movie star, Brosnan has acquired a unique taste in cars but he doesn’t have any exotic Italian ones. While it comes as a bit surprising, it does say a lot about what he’s all about. So let’s take a look at his unique car collections.

Ford Anglia (1965)

The car was first launched in 1959 and at that time it was dubbed as “the world’s most exciting light car”. More than a million cars were sold during its production run up to 1968. As per GQ magazine, Pierce Brosnan bought the car from his stepfather for £50 in 1971. Talking about his first car, he said, “The driver’s door was broken. You had to sort of hold it up to get in. It’s the same car Harry Potter drove off into the sky with.”

Aston Martin V12 Vanquish (2002)

It was one of the coolest cars in his garage. After playing as agent 007 in four films, Pierce Brosnan received the car from the British car manufacturer. It was a factory-customized V12 Vanquish, right at the start of the first generation of the beloved GT. However, in 2015, Brosnan residence was engulfed in fire and the car was lost. The actor even shared a picture of the remains of the car.

Range Rover Vogue HSE

When the new Range Rover was launched in 2013, the car was dubbed as “the best car in the world.” While the car is notoriously expensive to fix, there’s little doubt that Pierce Brosnan cannot afford to keep his Range Rover Vogue HSE running just fine.

BMW 750i

Brosnan owns a 2018 BMM 750i which is an electrified supercar. Although it isn’t really much of a driver’s car, it does come with all kinds of comforts as well as gadgetry, and that must be why he likes it so much.

