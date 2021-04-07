Pierce Brosnan recalls taking home artwork from film set

Actor Pierce Brosnan recalls taking quite a number of paintings from the sets of his 1999 art heist thriller, “The Thomas Crown Affair“.

The actor says the paintings were by well-known artists and are currently displayed in his Malibu home.

“One of the best occasions was to see the art going up on the wall. They were all reproductions of Renoir, Chagall and Picasso. I did take some. I took a Renoir mother and child painting, a Gauguin red dog, a beautiful Van Gogh which I had in Malibu of autumn trees,” Pierce Brosnan told Talk Art podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Pierce Brosnan, who is known for his role of James Bond, had earlier mentioned that he finds acting very “liberating”.

“Once I found the world of acting, I clung to it with all my heart. It was liberating,” Brosnan said, adding: “I always dreamed of the movies. The stage, as exhilarating as it was, always terrified me. I wanted to be up on the silver screen.”

