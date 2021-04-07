Kanye West has been making the headlines for quite some time now. From his personal life to his presidential bid and the controversy that arose thereafter, he has been in the news. Today, the record producer-fashion designer has made it to the news because of his documentary that has been in the making for the last 21 years.

As per reports, OTT giant Netflix has spent a whopping amount to acquire this series that is said to include never-before-seen footages and home videos of West. Scroll down to know how much the streaming giant has reportedly paid for the documentary series and a few topics that have been covered in it.

As per a report on Billboard, the Kanye West documentary series that has been in the making for a while now may have been picked up by Netflix for millions. The entertainment portal revealed that the streaming platform has picked up the docu-series for $30 million. It also revealed that it would cover the rapper’s career, personal life, and failed 2020 Presidential election bid.

The portal further reported that Kanye West’s docu-series is still untitled. The multi-part series is made by the music video producing duo Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie & Chike. The pair earlier collaborated with Kanye West to produce and direct his 2004 music video ‘Jesus Walks’ (Version 3) and ‘Through the Wire.’

The Netflix project is expected to be released this year, according to the above-mentioned portal.

While Kanye West has been a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since being in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, we are eager to know how much screen time she will have in his docu-series. The duo is currently in the midst of a divorce. Their kids, North (7), Chicago (3), Saint (5) and Psalm (1), are residing with their mom.

