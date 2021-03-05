Wrestlemania has always been a special and event to anticipate for all WWE fans. After going through the nightmare of 2020, this year’s event i.e. Wrestlemania 37 is being waited like anything. But what if stars- Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, all mark their presence this year? What would be the crowd’s reaction? Yes, it’s a bit difficult thing to happen but there’s no harm in imagining it, right?

Advertisement

First, let’s talk about what makes this year’s Wrestlemania special. This year, unlike last year, there will be a presence of the live audience. No matter what, WWE has promised that they will bring back the arena to make mania memorable. Reportedly, around 30,000 will be allowed to attend the event. So, just imagine, how will they react when all of the aforementioned stars grace the show.

Advertisement

Now, back to our topic, who will get the biggest pop in Wrestlemania 37? Well, we give you the power to decide, but before that, take a look at points why Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson‘s return is anticipated like crazy.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar’s return is very much on the cards for Wrestlemania 37. Taking into consideration the amalgamation of speculations and logic, he will be facing Bobby Lashley on the biggest stage of pro-wrestling. The beast had last appeared at Wrestlemania 36, and now he is a free agent. Just imagine Brock making a return after a year. People are bound to go crazy!

John Cena

John Cena’s return is unlikely to happen as he had already stated of being jam-packed with movie schedules. But as we and all WWE fans know, ‘loyalty’ isn’t just a word written on Cena’s sweatbands but it’s something he has always followed throughout his life. And there’s no inch of doubt on 16-time world champion’s loyalty towards WWE. Till now, we haven’t witnessed a single Wrestlemania event without Cena (since he joined), and he might just end up making a special appearance at Wrestlemania 37 too. Show up big boy, fans are waiting!

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock

Just like Cena, Dwayne Johnson too is caught up with Hollywood projects. He is working on Black Adam and other films. Not just that, he is busy than ever-expanding his business empire. So, will he be able to take out some time to entertain his WWE fans? Yes, it’s possible! As we all know, The Rock is known as ‘people’s champ’ for a reason. No matter what, The Rock is always ready to appear (at least for a short period) inside the ring. And what would be a better occasion than this year’s mania when the crowd needs a boost after a passable 2020 year.

Polls Who will receive the biggest pop at Wrestlemania 37? Brock Lesnar

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock

John Cena View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Friends Reunion Is Finally Happening & It’s Sooner Than You Think! David Schwimmer Reveals Details



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube