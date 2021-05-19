The Miz is undoubtedly one of the most hard-working pro-wrestlers in the industry and WWE is lucky to have him. If not the fight, the awesome one loves stealing the show with his promos. But now, there’s sad news for all his fans as he will be out of action for a brief period.

Yes, you read that right! No, matter how sad that sounds, it’s true. The culprit here is WWE’s recent pay-per-view, Wrestlemania Backlash. He had a match with Damien Priest in a setup similar to a Lumberjack match with zombies surrounding the ring. Nothing more has been disclosed but it’s learnt that The Miz has suffered a torn ACL.

Reportedly, due to the injury, The Miz will be out for a period of around 9 months or it could take even longer for recovery. Let’s hope to see him in action soon!

Meanwhile, recently the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that behind his charismatic and captivating presence, there’s a bit of The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson. In a chat with SunSport, he lauded Dwayne Johnson’s mic skills, in-ring presence and charisma. The ‘awesome’ star reveals it’s the big Hollywood guy who made him fall in love with the promotion again and find that lost zeal.

“The Rock made me love WWE again. Every time he talked, I wanted to hear what he was going to say next. Every time he was in the ring, I wanted to see what was going to happen. It’s kind of crazy, I did get in the ring with Rock and feel the energy and the electricity… The Rock says he’s ‘the most electrifying man in sports entertainment’ – that’s true… When you get in the ring with him and you hear the audience, there’s electricity that literally gives you goosebumps,” he said.

