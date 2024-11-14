This week’s major theatrical release is Kanguva, a pan-Indian film. In other news, Disney Plus Hotstar and JioCinema are merging, with the new platform likely named JioStar. A website has already been launched but says ‘Coming Soon…’. Wolverine and Deadpool will be available on the OTT front, along with Freedom at Midnight. There’s also an exciting boxing match on the schedule. To know more about what to watch this November weekend, keep reading below.

Disney Plus Hotstar (JioStar)

Deadpool And Wolverine (English)

After the death of Logan, aka Wolverine, who served as the cornerstone of Deadpool’s universe, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) decides to prune the entire timeline. Unwilling to let his world be erased, Deadpool embarks on a chaotic, fourth-wall-breaking mission across the multiverse to find a replacement Wolverine and restore balance to his reality.

Sony LIV

Freedom at Midnight (Hindi)

This historical drama series is based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. With Nikkhil Advani at the helm as showrunner, the series delves into the chaotic and poorly handled partition of India and Pakistan, exploring the profound impact of this hurried division on millions of lives.

Prime Video

Petta Rap (Tamil)

Directed by S. J. Sinu, Petta Rap is a musical action-comedy starring Prabhu Deva and Vedhika. The film follows the journey of a man aspiring to become a Tamil action superstar and a woman determined to make her mark as a pop singer. Their struggles and dreams intertwine in this entertaining tale. Will they achieve their goals? Watch the movie to find out.

Lions gate play

Operation Blood Hunt (English)

Directed by Louis Mandylor, the film follows a team of soldiers dispatched to a remote island to investigate the disappearance of some of their comrades. However, their mission turns deadly as they encounter a mysterious and terrifying creature that begins to hunt them.

Jio Cinema (Jio Star)

The Day of the Jackal (English)

Based on a novel by Frederick Forsyth, the mini-series The Day of the Jackal is set in a modern political landscape, in contrast to the 1960s setting of the original book. The story follows an assassin and the intelligence agent assigned to capture him.

St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 2(English)

Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin co-created this mockumentary, which centers on a group of overworked medical staff navigating the chaos of their demanding workplace.

Apple Tv Plus

Silo Season 2 Episode 1 (English)

The second season will continue the plot from the first season, recovering from its cliffhanger.

Bad Sisters Season 2 Episodes 1&2 (English)

The second season occurs two years after the first events, marking two years since Grace’s husband’s death. As the sisters attempt to move forward, the shadows of their past refuse to release them.

Netflix

Cobra Kai season 6, part 2

Miyagi-Do heads to Barcelona for a tournament, and it’s a significant shift for the team.

Hot Frosty (English)

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti, this fantasy rom-com tells the story of a snowman brought to life as a Christmas miracle to help a woman overcome her loneliness.

Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul (English)

This boxing match between former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, YouTuber, and boxer Jake Paul will be streamed live on Netflix.

On The Silver Screen

Kanguva (Tamil)

Directed by Siva, this epic fantasy action Pan-Indian film stars Suriya in dual roles as a modern-day cop and the leader of an ancient tribe. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. The film has generated immense hype with a budget of around ₹300–350 crores and is available in standard and 3D formats. The story spans two time periods.

Gladiator II (English)

The historical action film Gladiator 2, directed by Ridley Scott, is a sequel to Gladiator (2002). It follows a former slave seeking revenge against the emperor who teams up with a gladiator to accomplish his mission.

The Sabarmati Report (Hindi)

The Sabarmati Report focuses on the Godhra train burning incident, which resulted in the deaths of 59 Hindu pilgrims.

