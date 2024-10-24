What to Watch This Weekend: October 25th to 27th

This weekend, we’ve chosen just two movies hitting the big screen, but don’t worry—there are plenty of options to stream at home! Over on Prime Video, you can catch a crime investigation about a serial killer, a spy thriller, and a touching story about life’s ups and downs. Netflix is bringing you five new picks, starting with a horror flick, a murder mystery, a soap opera, a film focused on some real talk, and an Australian series about a family power struggle. Plus, there are additional titles on Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Apple TV. So, scroll down for all the titles, watch the trailers, and check out the overviews. It’ll make things much easier for you.

On The Big Screen

Venom: The Last Dance (English)

Written and directed by Kelly Marcel, this is the third and final installment in the Venom franchise. In this chapter, more symbiotes arrive on Earth, and Eddie Brock and his symbiote Venom must fight to stop the evil symbiotes from taking over the planet.

Bandana Singh Chaudhary (Hindi)

Directed by Abhishek Saxena, this action crime drama starring Arshad Warsi is set against the backdrop of the post-1971 Indo-Pakistan war and explores its impact on the Punjab region.

Prime Video

Longlegs (English)

Written and directed by Osgood Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, the film is set in the 1990s. It follows a female FBI agent as she hunts down an occult serial killer who possesses the ability to kill his victims without being physically present at the crime scene.

Canary Black (English)

Pierre Morel directed her. The film stars Kate Beckinsale as an intelligence agent who must defy her organization to rescue her kidnapped husband. To save him, she is forced to carry out the kidnappers’ demands, which involves betraying her country.

Zwigato (Hindi)

Directed by Nandita Das and starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, the film follows a resilient couple facing unexpected challenges after their husband loses his factory job. He takes on work as a food delivery agent, while his wife, stepping out of her role as a homemaker, enters the workforce with a minimum-wage job.

Netflix

Don’t Move (English)

Directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, this horror-thriller stars Kelsey Asbille as a woman injected with a paralyzing chemical by a serial killer. The film follows her tense struggle to escape despite the terrifying effects of the injection.

Do Patti (Hindi)

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the romantic thriller Do Patti stars Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh. The story revolves around a murder investigation involving twins with contrasting personalities, while a love triangle adds further intrigue to the plot.

Daddio (English)

Written and directed by Christy Hall, the drama Daddio features Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. The film focuses on a woman who openly and sincerely converses with her taxi driver about their lives and challenges.

Territory (English)

In this six-episode neo-Western drama, the owners of the world’s largest cattle station, the Lawson family, are embroiled in a fierce succession battle. They face external pressures from rival cattle farmers, gangsters, mining magnates, and others vying for property control.

Beauty in Black (English)

Directed by Tyler Perry, this 16-episode drama and soap opera series stars Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams. The story follows two women whose lives become intertwined—one is privileged, while the other faces hardship after her mother throws her out of her home.

Jio cinema

The Miranda Brothers (Hindi)

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film follows two brothers striving to fulfill their dreams of becoming successful football players. However, their mother’s mysterious death propels them on a quest for revenge.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Directed by George Miller, this post-apocalyptic action film is the fifth installment in his Mad Max franchise. The movie explores the origin story of the warrior Furiosa, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Bikeriders (English)

Directed by Jeff Nichols, the film’s plot is inspired by a photo book created by Danny Lyon, which captures the life of a real Motorcycle Club.

Disney Plus Hotstar

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 (Hindi)

The animated series offers a fresh take on the Ramayana, reimagining the epic with Hanuman as the central protagonist.

Apple tv plus

Before (English) Season 1 Episodes 1&2

This psychological drama-thriller follows a widowed psychologist who treats children. His latest client, a mysterious child, turns out to be connected to his past in unexpected ways.

Zee5

Aindham Vedham (Tamil)

Directed by L. Nagarajan, this mythological epic thriller series stars Dhanshika, Santhosh Prathap, and Vivek Rajgopal. The story follows a young woman returning from Varanasi after her mother’s last rites when a mysterious figure tasks her with delivering an ancient relic to a priest in Tamil Nadu. She must face and overcome evil forces determined to stop her along the way.

