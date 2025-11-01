Asian content is clearly having a bit of a moment this year. Chinese (Mandarin) dramas are leading the way with games, movies, and animated ventures following swiftly behind. Just this year, Ne Zha 2, an animated film, earned $2.2 billion worldwide, far surpassing its budget. This is a testament to the universality of Chinese cinema everywhere.

In this article, we present the five highest-rated Chinese films, ranked by their IMDb rating, along with where you can watch them in 2025.

5. In the Heat of the Sun (1987)

Streaming On: YouTube, Blu-Ray

YouTube, Blu-Ray IMDb Score: 8.0

Score: 8.0 Director: Jiang Wen

Plot: In his directorial debut, Jiang Wen adapts Wang Shuo’s Fierce Animals, which sees a group of friends growing up in Beijing in the 1970s. Ma Xiojun, or ‘Monkey’ falls for Mi Lan, but the girl begins a relationship with another friend of Monkey. Seeking inspiration from his own adolescence, the director paints a beautifully nostalgic portrait of youth, friendship, and love.

4. Ne Zha 2 (2025)

Streaming On: A24 (VOD)

A24 (VOD) IMDb Score: 8.0

8.0 Director: Jiaozi

Plot: The highest-grossing animated film (purely based on ticket sales), Ne Zha 2 is a fitting addition to this list of best Chinese films according to IMDb ratings. Based on Chinese mythology, Ne Zha and his buddy Ao Bing must share Ne Zha’s body while completing a series of trials to resurrect Bing’s mortal self. A modern animation standing with the other magnum opuses in this list is truly an achievement!

3. Raise the Red Lantern (1991)

Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video

Netflix, Prime Video IMDb Score: 8.1

8.1 Director: Yimou Zhang

Plot: Set in the 1920s, Raise the Red Lantern is the story of Songlian, who is married off into and subsequently becomes the Fourth Mistress of the Chen family. Her dynamic with the three other wives and her personal maid creates a timeless tale that will remain in the minds of viewers for a very long time. No wonder it’s on the list of best Chinese movies on IMDb.

2. Devils on the Doorstep (2000)

Streaming On: MUBI, Netflix

MUBI, Netflix IMDb Score: 8.2

8.2 Director: Wen Jiang

Plot: War in cinema often takes the route of glorifying the winner, while showcasing the loser as the aggressor. Devils on the Doorstep attempts to circumvent this narrative, instead showcasing the act of war as a tragedy in its own right. The absurdity of Chinese farmers being separated from the war, while also being forced to take care of two prisoners from the Japanese army, is striking and affecting.

1. To Live (1994)

Streaming On: YouTube, Plex TV

YouTube, Plex TV IMDb Score: 8.3

8.3 Director: Zhang Yimou

Plot: Often used to teach Chinese history to students, To Live follows the life of a single family through one of the most tumultuous times in history, from the 1940s to the 1970s, encompassing four different generations of the Xus. Winning big awards at the Cannes Film Festival and the BAFTAs, the film boasts a lasting brilliance that lingers with viewers long after it ends.

