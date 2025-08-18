Mark Wahlberg stepped into the year with Flight Risk, but the rest of 2025 looks quiet for the actor. While fans wait to see what comes next, one of his earliest films has returned to streaming after being absent for years.

The Yards Streaming Update: When and Where to Watch It

Mark Wahlberg shares the screen with Joaquin Phoenix and Charlize Theron in The Yards, a psychological thriller from 2000 that follows an ex-con who hopes to build a new life but is pulled back into his old world.

According to Collider, The Yards had previously been absent from streaming, but the film is now available on Paramount+ as of August 1, 2025. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 64 percent score from critics and 51 percent from audiences. Despite strong names attached, its box office run was small, earning only a few thousand dollars ($924k) due to a minimal theatrical release.

The Yards was Inspired From Real Events

The film, directed and co-written by James Gray and Matt Reeves, was inspired by a real corruption scandal tied to Gray’s father. Production delays pushed its release back by a year, but the authenticity shows even in its fight scenes, as Wahlberg and Phoenix traded real punches during filming. Reeves, who has since succeeded with The Batman and the Planet of the Apes series, is now developing a Batman sequel scheduled for 2027.

Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington in 2 Guns

Mark Wahlberg’s career later brought commercial success, including the 2013 action thriller 2 Guns with Denzel Washington. Based on a graphic novel series, the film follows two criminals entangled with border patrol troubles. It gained a decent response, with critics and audiences both giving it scores in the mid-sixties, and its worldwide earnings crossed $131 million on a $61 million budget. The movie, directed by Baltasar Kormákur, is available to stream on Starz.

The Yards is streaming now on Paramount+.

