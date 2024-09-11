Get ready for some gags, as Kapil Sharma and his team are coming back soon with their weekly dose of laughter. The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning to Netflix with its second season, three months after the first installment’s finale.

Kapil moved his show to streaming earlier this year after entertaining the cable television audience for almost a decade. The first season of the sketch comedy talk show premiered in March 2024 and aired 13 episodes.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 21st. The show will once again follow a weekly trend, releasing one new episode every Saturday. Kapil Sharma, along with Netflix, confirmed the release date on social media with a special video. The footage shows Kapil and his team contemplating ideas for the new season’s announcement.

“Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se😍😍😍 Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har 𝖲̶𝗁̶𝖺̶𝗇̶𝗂̶𝗏̶𝖺̶𝖺̶𝗋̶ Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par,” read the caption with the post.

Along with Kapil, the show will once again feature Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, who will all bring their craziness to the stage, promising laughs and entertainment for the audience. Meanwhile, the talk show format will also continue, and we will get to see a number of celebrity guests.

The first season of the show featured some big names from the film, music, and sports industry. The show had Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as its first guests, who were followed by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, and international pop star Ed Sheeran.

