Prime Video subscribers are fully absorbed by every episode of the action drama Reacher, calling it a must-watch series. You see, finding a TV show that can be safely binged without the fear of sudden cancellation is rare, but this one already has 24 episodes over three seasons, with more on the horizon.

What is Prime Video’s Reacher About?

The series started streaming in 2022 and has only grown in popularity over time. Fans are revisiting it now, anticipating the spin-off, which could arrive by the end of 2025.

jack reacher packs quite a punch 👊#ReacherOnPrime, watch now pic.twitter.com/35ccKjeOc7 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 8, 2022

Alan Ritchson, known from Smallville, plays Jack Reacher, a former US Army police major who left the service and now drifts across America. In season one, he reaches Margrave, Georgia, and is arrested for a murder tied to his brother. After getting freed, he joins officers Oscar Finlay and Roscoe Conklin to expose a conspiracy involving corrupt officials and a counterfeiting operation.

In season two, Reacher teams up with former army colleagues, led by Frances Neagley, to investigate a teammate’s murder, uncovering a tech company’s corrupt security division linked to an arms dealer.

Season three follows him as he battles an arms trafficking network while rescuing a DEA informant.

Reacher is Based on Lee Child’s Best-Selling Novels

Based on Lee Child’s long-running novels, Reacher has earned a 96 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes across all three seasons. Critics call it great fun and binge-worthy, while fans praise its action, drama, and crime elements.

One viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes, “Action-crime-thriller TV at its finest! Reacher still manages to come out on top and despite the formulaic nature of the plot, the twists and turns still deliver!”

Another added, “I have thoroughly enjoyed every season of Reacher. That’s surprising given my general dislike of extreme violence. But, I have enjoyed the show, none the less.”

A third said, “Capturing, mind-blowing scenes, thriller, action and for all die heart fans of Alan Ritchson.” Someone else wrote, “Absolutely brilliant series. The best I’ve seen on prime. I have read all his books,and this portrayal on Amazon prime was perfectly cast, and quite sensational. Well done the producers,and the fantastic cast Can’t wait for more!🤗👏”

Season Four and Spin-Off Series in the Works

Reacher season four is already in production, set to release in 2026 and the universe is expanding with the Neagley spin-off.

Neagley follows Frances as she investigates a friend’s suspicious death, using her skills from Jack Reacher and the 110th Special Investigators. Amazon announced the show in October 2024, and Lee Child has hinted it could debut by the end of 2025.

All three seasons of Reacher are available on Prime Video now, with season four and Neagley not far behind.

