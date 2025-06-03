Padakkalam, a Malayalam language supernatural fantasy comedy film starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles, premiered in theatres on May 8, 2025. In case you were not able to catch the film in theatres, there is nothing to worry about. Because it’s all set to start streaming soon on an OTT platform. Read on to know about Padakkalam’s OTT release, streaming platform, and its plot.

Padakkalam – Plot & Cast

Written and directed by Manu Swaraj, the film’s plot focuses on four college students who are deeply obsessed with the world of comic books. Their carefree lives take a chaotic turn after the arrival of a charming new professor, Ranjith (played by Sharaf U Dheen), who seems to possess strange supernatural powers, including body swapping and sorcery.

As reality begins to unfold in strange and hilarious ways, the students team up with another eccentric professor, Shaji (Suraj Venjaramoodu), to uncover the truth behind Ranjith’s powers and to take control over their lives. The movie also features Sandeep Pradeep, Saaf, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj, and Ishan Shoukath, among others.

Padakkalam – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film received mixed to good feedback from critics despite some of its flaws. Some of them have described it as a fun-filled entertainer with decent performances by Sharafudheen and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It has a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. Some movie lovers on IMDb have opined that it’s a humorous and entertaining fantasy comedy film.

When & Where To Watch Padakkalam On OTT?

Padakkalam is set to make its digital premiere on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform on June 10, 2025. You can check out the official OTT release date announcement by the streaming giant.

Some Good Malayalam Films of 2025

The Malayalam film industry has been consistently churning out well-made, content-oriented films, and 2025 is no exception. Some well-received Malayalam films of the year include Mohanlal’s Thudarum, Tovino Thomas’ starrer Narivetta, Basil Joseph’s Ponman, Prithviraj and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, boxing drama Daveed, crime drama Rekhacharitram, and the cop actioner ‘Officer on Duty,’ to name a few.

Padakkalam Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Padakkalam here to get a glimpse of its plot, characters, tone, and setting.

