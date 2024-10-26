Francis Ford Coppola’s ambitious film Megalopolis has been in the news for several reasons, but none of them helped it bring in winning numbers at the box office. After being a complete failure at the cinemas, the movie is reportedly prepping to arrive on OTT platforms. It has a talented cast and a hefty budget, yet it failed to charm the audiences. Scroll below to know the deets.

About the film –

It is a sci-fi movie written, directed, and produced by the veteran filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. It features Adam Driver in the lead role of Cesar Catilina with an exceptional supporting cast comprising Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.

The magnum opus was in development for many, many years. The idea came to Coppola for the first time in 1977. It was about making a movie that draws parallels between the fall of the Roman Republic and the future of the US by retelling the Catilinarian conspiracy in modern New York.

Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

Its Box Office Performance –

Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis was made on a budget of $120 million. The director financed the film by selling part of his winery business. He was reportedly unable to find a studio to pay for the production and marketing. Therefore, he funded the movie himself.

The movie collected only $4.00 million on its debut weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, it has collected $7.62 million at the North American box office so far. Internationally, Megalopolis only raked in $4.88 million; thus, its global cume has reached $12.51 million. It is, therefore, a massive box office dud and is now reportedly set to release online.

Megalopolis on OTT –

According to WhenToStream’s report, the movie will arrive on OTT platforms as PVOD. It will be available on Apple, Amazon, Vudu, etc. However, the makers have not confirmed this. The media outlet posted the news on its social media platform X. Check it out here.

MEGALOPOLIS (2024)

Streaming: November 12, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Vudu, etc.)#Megalopolis

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/8GNvcwmCuB — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) October 25, 2024

It was released in the US on September 27 and will arrive on OTT platforms after over one month.

