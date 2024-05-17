Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s twisted romance drama It Ends With Us left everyone intrigued when the first looks of the actors were revealed a few days back. The film’s trailer has finally arrived, and there are still a few more months left before it hits the theatres. Ahead of the release, we are here to fill you in on everything we know about the movie.

Its Cast –

Justin Baldoni, popularly known for portraying Rafael Solano in the Jane the Virgin series, will play the lead in the movie as Ryle Kincaid. Blake Lively will be opposite him as Lilly Bloom. Blake became an icon as Serena van der Woodsen in the TV series Gossip Girl.

In addition to Justin and Blake, It Ends With Us stars Brandon Skelnar as Atlas Corrigan, Jenny Slate as Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, and Amy Morton in significant roles. Justin’s character is a neurosurgeon, while Blake plays a flower shop owner. Keep scrolling for more.

The Plot –

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, which finally got adapted for the big screen. It tells the story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parent’s relationship.

When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Crew & Production –

Justin Baldoni directed It Ends With Us, and Christy Hall wrote the screenplay. Columbia Pictures, Wayfarer Studios, and Saks Picture Company produced the movie. Filming began in New Jersey’s Hoboken in May 2023. Production was halted because of the WGA Strike last year, and it resumed in January 2024.

Trailer –

A few days back, Justin Baldoni posted the first look of the actors from It Ends With Us. It received fantastic responses from the fans, and now the makers have released the movie’s first trailer. The 2-minute and 32-second-long trailer beautifully portrays the complicated relationship between Lily and her abusive husband, Ryle. It is captivating.

Check it out here:

Release date –

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s movie It Ends With Us will be released in the theatres on August 9, 2024.

