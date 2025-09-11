How to Train Your Dragon is returning in a big way for fans who want to relive the journey of Hiccup and Toothless from the very beginning. The story of Hiccup and Toothless is no stranger to fans, but this version adds something new without leaving the heart behind, and unlike old times, Berk is no longer drawn in pixels and Hiccup is now played by Mason Thames.

What Is How To Train Your Dragon About?

The bond between Hiccup and Toothless remains at the center. Their friendship still begins with fear, grows with trust, and ends up challenging the way their world works. Gerard Butler returns as Stoick, holding tightly to the old ways, while the rest of Berk slowly starts to see what his son sees.

Director Dean DeBlois stays at the helm, carrying over the tone and emotion from the animated trilogy. The result connects with audiences and critics alike, who embraced the film’s scale and sincerity.

When & Where To Stream How To Train Your Dragon

Peacock will stream the entire animated trilogy starting October 1, giving fans a chance to revisit Hiccup’s journey from uncertain outcast to respected leader. The live-action remake follows a few days later, landing on October 10, per Collider. The original trilogy, launched in 2010, remains one of DreamWorks’ most loved creations, built from Cressida Cowell’s books and shaped by DeBlois and Chris Sanders.

Over the three films, Hiccup’s world keeps growing. He stands against power-hungry threats like Drago, finds his long-lost mother, and eventually takes his father’s place as chieftain. By the final film, dragons begin to vanish from the human world, hidden away in a place where they can live freely. That closing chapter from 2019 gave the story a gentle end, but the success of the new live-action film has already set things in motion again.

How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Sequel Confirmed For 2027

Meanwhile, Universal has locked in a release date for a live-action retelling of How to Train Your Dragon 2. The announcement came earlier this year, with Butler, DeBlois, and Nico Parker taking the stage together. As per the reports, most of the cast is expected to return, and DeBlois will direct once more. Talks are already circling about who might fill the role of Valka, with Butler backing Cate Blanchett to return. The film is still early in development, but the studio’s confidence is clear.

Until the next chapter arrives, all the pieces of the dragon-filled saga will soon be streaming in one place on Peacock.

How To Train Your Dragon Trailer

