After stirring conversations during its theatrical release, Haq is now ready to make its way to OTT. The Hindi courtroom drama stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead and is directed by Suparn Verma. Based on a real-life case, the film tells a serious and thought-provoking story and is now aiming to reach a bigger audience through digital streaming.

Many viewers who missed Haq in cinemas may now get a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Courtroom dramas often work better on OTT, where audiences enjoy slow-burn stories and strong performances. With more people choosing meaningful content on streaming platforms, Haq could find a new audience online.

Haq OTT Release Date & Platform

Haq will start streaming on Netflix from January 2, 2026. The release date has been officially locked, making Netflix the digital home for the courtroom drama. While the film received a good response from critics in theaters, it could not translate that into strong box office numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraanians (@emraanians)

The Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 40 crore. During its full theatrical run, the film managed to recover only about half of that amount. As a result, Haq ended its box office journey as a commercial failure.

With the OTT release, the film is expected to get more attention. Legal dramas often perform better on streaming platforms, where viewers prefer serious and story-driven content.

More About Haq

The movie is based on the Shah Bano case that happened in 1985. It focuses on issues related to justice, personal rights, and legal responsibility. The story unfolds primarily within courtrooms, highlighting emotional arguments and moral conflicts.

The movie features a talented cast, including Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, Vartika Singh, Paridhi Sharma, S. M. Zaheer, Aseem Hattangady, Rahul Mittra, and Anang Desai. Each of these actors in the movie does a good job, and that makes the story of the movie better.

Haq is made by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. The music for Haq is composed by Vishal Mishra, whose score effectively supports the film’s serious tone without being distracting.

Although the film did not generate much buzz in cinemas, its theme and performances make it suitable for an OTT audience. Haq is scheduled to hit Netflix on January 2, 2026.

Check out the trailer of the Haq movie below:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 Underrated Bollywood Movies Of 2025 That Deserve Your Attention: From Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders To Logout

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News