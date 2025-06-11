Broke, the Western drama starring Wyatt Russell and Dennis Quaid in major roles, was released earlier on digital. However, the film has not been available to stream on any Indian OTT platform until now. In an exciting update for movie lovers, Indian viewers can finally watch the movie online. Read on to learn more about Broke, where you can stream it in India, and whether it’s worth your time.

Broke – Plot & Cast

Directed by Carlyle Eubank, the film tells the story of True Brandywine (played by Wyatt Russell), a once-promising rodeo rider whose career is on the decline. While travelling alone, he gets caught in an unexpected and fierce sandstorm, after which he finds himself injured and isolated. Now, he must not only face the brutal weather and his deteriorating health but also confront the regrets and choices that led him here. The film also features Dennis Quaid, Auden Thornton, Mary McDonnell, Johnny Berchtold, and Tom Skerritt.

Where To Watch Broke On OTT?

As of now, the critically acclaimed film is available to rent in India on Amazon Prime Video (₹119) and Zee5 (Zee Plex, ₹99). It has a runtime of around 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Is Broke Worth Watching?

The film has earned an impressive 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the popular reviews aggregator. Critics have praised Wyatt Russell and Dennis Quaid’s heartfelt performances, describing the film as a quiet, emotional drama. If you enjoy Westerns and slow-burn stories driven by strong acting and introspection, Broke is worth a watch.

More Western Films Worth Checking Out

If you like Western films, then we recommend checking out some recent ones

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon Coen Brothers’ True Grit Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven David Mackenzie’s Hell or High Water Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall

Broke Trailer

If you plan to watch the film, you can first check out its official trailer here to get a glimpse of its characters, basic story, and setting.

