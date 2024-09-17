Blink Twice, Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut was released in theatres last month and has now arrived on digital platforms, but as VOD. The film features Channing Tatum in the lead role and has been praised by critics. Keep scrolling to learn how and where you can watch this psychological thriller online.

About the Movie-

Directed by Zoe Kravitz, the film was released in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The film has a dynamic cast headlined by Channing Tatum with Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat in the supporting cast.

Blink Twice follows a tech billionaire, Slater King, who meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala and sparks fly between them. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days, and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Blink Twice at the box office –

According to reports, Zoe Kravitz‘s thriller had a production budget of $20 million, and according to the latest box office reports, the movie is a success. It collected $7.30 million on its debut weekend. Blink Twice has collected $22.03 million in North America, and the overseas collection is also almost on par with the domestic cume.

In the international markets, Blink Twice has collected $21.10 million across around 30 regions. Adding the international cume to the film’s domestic gross, it has reached $43.13 million worldwide.

Blink Twice on OTT –

According to When To Stream’s report, Channing Tatum‘s thriller movie is available as PVOD across several streaming platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Google, etc. The film is streaming on these OTT platforms from today, September 17. The media outlet posted the news on its social media handle as well.

Check it out here-

