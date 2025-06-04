Just a few days ago, a Kannada-language mythological action drama quietly made its way on an OTT platform— and it’s already catching the attention of a section of streaming audiences. Can you guess the movie’s name? We are talking about Veera Chandrahasa, a Ravi Basrur directorial, which was released in theatres on April 18, 2025. Read on to see what viewers are saying about the film on X (formerly Twitter), get a glimpse of its plot, and find out where you can stream it online.

Veera Chandrahasa – Plot & Cast

The basic plot of Veera Chandrahasa follows the journey of an abandoned orphan boy who is discovered in a forest by a noble from the kingdom of Kuntala. He is named Chandrahasa and grows up to become a virtuous and courageous young man, who develops a deep sense of justice as he witnesses suffering under a cruel and oppressive regime. But he is unaware of the fact that powerful enemies see him as a threat and are determined to eliminate him.

As danger closes in, Chandrahasa must rise to the occasion, join forces with forgotten allies and local rebels, and fight to reclaim his rightful place in the kingdom. The film features Shithil Shetty, Nagashree G S, Prasanna Shettigar Mandarti, Uday Kadabaal, Ravindra Devadiga, Nagaraj Servegar, Gunashree M Nayak, Shridhar Kasarkodu, Shwetha Arehole, and Prajwal Kinnal, among other cast members.

Veera Chandrahasa – Critical Response & Distinctive Factor

The film has received decent feedback from several critics. One of the distinctive aspects of the film is its introduction of Yakshagana, the vibrant traditional art form of coastal Karnataka, which adds a unique dimension to the narrative. Moreover, it also features a special appearance by Shiva Rajkumar. However, the film’s storytelling style makes it an acquired taste. So, it may not appeal to all viewers, especially those expecting a conventional action drama.

Where to Watch Veera Chandrahasa On OTT?

Veera Chandrahasa is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Kannada language with English subtitles.

What OTT Viewers Are Saying About Veera Chandrahasa

Check out what some of the streaming audience is saying about the film on X.

#VeeraChandrahasa – Decent 👍🏻 Loved the whole film in Street Play concept

Music and background is more plus to the film

Happy to see #Shivanna cameo pic.twitter.com/uZzl7OyScw — Sundar 𓂀🦚 (@Puneeth51555) June 1, 2025

4 stars from my side to #veerachandrahasa — RajuHosamani (@RaajuHosamani) May 31, 2025

#VeeraChandrahasa – I get the noble intention of @RaviBasrur bringing Yakshagana (traditional dance drama of Karnataka) on screen, but telling the whole story in this form feels exhausted at the end. — CINEMAKARAN (@cinema_karan) June 1, 2025

Veera Chandrahasa Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Arya 3 In The Works? Here’s How Sukumar Is Reviving The Cult Franchise After 15 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News