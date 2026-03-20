Dune: Part Three is making waves with its first trailer being released. The film franchise is expected to shatter its own record and, meanwhile, also give Avengers: Doomsday very tough competition, which is releasing on the same day. The Dune film franchise, brought back to life by Denis Villeneuve, had already impressed the audience with its first two installments.

However, if you are looking for more such space opera films, you have come to the right place. We have compiled the top five space opera films that you must watch before Dune: Part Three. In this list, we have touched on the classic era while also merging the recent ones.

Dune: Part Three stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, and other brilliant stars from the Hollywood film industry. The film in question will be released on December 18, 2026.

Here are the top 5 space opera films that you must watch before Dune: Part Three.

Top 5 Films to Watch Before Dune: Part Three

1. Star Trek (2009)

Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Rotten Tomatoes Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming On: Paramount+ (US), Prime Video (India)

Plot: It should be noted that Star Trek is a highly acclaimed classic tale that was turned into retro TV series as well as films. But we are going to talk about the Chris Pine-starring Star Trek that was released back in 2009. The reason why we chose this particular film is that it is the highest-rated entry in the franchise. The film depicts a space adventure of the USS Enterprise, a starship that is a technological masterpiece. It carries a crew of Captain James T. Kirk and a non-human Spock. On their way to explore a new life, they stumble upon Nero, a vengeful Romulan commander. The film also stars Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Eric Bana, and others. Star Trek is a trilogy that you should not miss.

2. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Director: George Lucas

George Lucas Rotten Tomatoes Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming On: Disney+ (US), JioHotStar (India)

Plot: Coming to another epic saga of films and series, we give you Star Wars. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, which was previously named simply Star Wars. It is the first installment in the grand franchise and revolves around the life of Princess Leia, who gets abducted by Darth Vader. Now, Luke Skywalker must form a bond with a Jedi Knight and a few droids to rescue her in a galaxy far, far away. The violence that this film brings is on another level. No doubt it is one of the most recognized film franchises still shining bright. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, the late Carrie Fisher, and others.

3. Stargate

Director: Roland Emmerich

Roland Emmerich Rotten Tomatoes Score : 53%

: 53% Streaming On: YouTube (US), MGM+ (India)

Plot: What would humanity do if it got its hands on a portal to interstellar travel? The story is about a professor, Daniel Jackson, who meets Jack O’Neil and invents a gateway to another planet, very similar to Egypt. Now they must fight for their lives as the dictator Ra holds the key to their return. The film stars some really intriguing names, including James Spader, best known for voicing Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron, alongside Kurt Russell and Mili Avital, as well as Jaye Davidson and others.

4. John Carter

Director: Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton Rotten Tomatoes Score : 52%

: 52% Streaming On: Disney+ (US), JioHotStar (India)

Plot: Released in 2012, John Carter is a tale of a Civil War veteran who wakes up on Mars. However, the locals have a different name for the planet, Barsoom. While he leaves the Civil War in America, he is dragged into an interstellar war to save the planet that is minutes away from collapsing. John Carter stars Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, Dominic West, and others.

5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Director: Luc Besson

Luc Besson Rotten Tomatoes Score : 47%

: 47% Streaming On: HBOMax (US), Apple TV (India)

Plot: This 2017 film takes you forward into the 28th century, where Valerian and Laureline, two special operatives, aim to save an intriguing space city, Alpha. They have to fight against time as a dark and radioactive force lurks in the shadows, bringing the region closer to its end minute by minute. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets stars, Dan DeHaan, the beautiful Cara Delevingne, Ethan Hawke, Clive Owen, and others.

Which of these films are you going to watch this weekend?

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