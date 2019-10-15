WATCH: Vikrant Massey & Shweta Tripathi Maintain The Mystery In The Teaser Of Cargo

Cargo teaser starring Vikrant Massey & Shweta Tripathi is out. It’s dark and has this mysterious vide around it.

India’s first ever homegrown sci-fi spaceship film – Cargo, directed by Arati Kadav is making waves ever since its first look came out. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in leading parts, the film takes the audience on a journey with Prahastha (Massey) who plays a demon operating the Post Death Transition services on a space station orbiting earth and his female astronaut (Tripathi) colleague.

Kadav is known for her work in the sci-fi genre and has previously won accolades for her shorts Time Machine and Raavan.

A story woven with human emotions and Indian culture set in a quirky whimsical story of after life in space, at its core the film is a warm human drama which is deeply rooted in Indian fables.

The film has been produced by Shlok Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Navin Shetty and Arati Kadav.



