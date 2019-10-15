War Box Office (Overseas): It’s Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Show All Over The World!

Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s actioner is not only doing well back at home, but it has been minting money in the international markets too. Usually, the action genre is exhausted in the West but it’s always good to see a film from Bollywood in this genre.

War is all set to breach the 275-crore mark in India and will enter the 300 club anytime soon. It clashed with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker but dominated when it comes to screen count. Joker made a dent in its collections and without it, the scenarios would’ve been different for War.

War has crossed the $11 Million mark in overseas and now stands at around 79.50 crores if we convert it to INR. As it’s, The US & UAE are bringing in the major chunk of the business for the film. The movie has till Diwali to juice up as much as it can because after that the house is going to get full with Housefull 4.

On War’s success, director Siddharth Anand said, “We wanted to give India it’s biggest action spectacle and we are proud to have achieved that. People have appreciated our vision to create something new and have showered so much love on War. It is the incredible word of mouth that has made War a must watch film this festive season and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

War, which released in 4200 screens, on its opening day collected Rs 53.35 crore net. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik has Satte Pe Satta remake & Krrish 4 after this. As far as Tiger is concerned, he has already started to prep for Baaghi 3. He also has the Desi version of Rambo to his credit.

