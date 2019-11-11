Tequila From Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Us A Wacky Wedding Track

On the one side Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is enjoying a rollicking ride at the box office, while on the other side another track from the movie is unveiled by the makers. The song is titled as Tequila and it is fourth song to come out from the album.

Tequila is the quirkiest song from Bala and it has a backdrop of wedding baaraat. While one can see Ayushmann on a ‘Ghodi’, the song also features Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey and others showing the moves. It is sung by Jigar Saraiya & Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are penned by Jigar Saraiya. Shaadi song of the season for sure!

Check out the song below:

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala released on 7th November (paid previews) 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film “Bala” saw a first-day collection of Rs 10.15 crore on Friday, which marks the actor’s biggest opening-day haul ever.

“With ‘Bala’, we are sending out some really strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I’m delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one,” said Ayushmann.

“I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that ‘Bala’ is trying to say and spark a thought shift,” added the actor.

He calls the script of “Bala” one of “my most precious scripts to date”, adding: “I’m really happy with the love and adulation that our film is getting”.

