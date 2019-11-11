Ala Vaikunthapuramloo: Pooja Hegde To Play Allu Arjun’s Boss In Their Romantic Drama

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun and the gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde happens to be in news all over the Internet for their upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

The unplugged version of the film’s first song Samajavaragamana and the party track Ramuloo Ramulaa has been very well-liked and appreciated by cine-goers and music lovers.

The latest news related to the film is, Pooja in an interview to a leading tabloid revealed that the entire cast and crew of the film had a ball of a time while shooting for the film. The Housefull 4 actress also revealed her character as she stated that she will be seen playing Allu Arjun’s boss in the film.

Pooja in an interview with Times of India said, “We’re having an absolute blast on the sets. It’s a family entertainer and will have loads of romance, drama, comedy, and music. I play Allu Arjun’s boss in the film, so my character will have a bit of spunk. She is strict yet soft at the same time and the banter between the two of us will be fun to see.”

It will be for the second time where one will get to see the onscreen pair of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde on the big screen. The duo was earlier seen in filmmaker Harish Shankar’s 2017 release action-comedy Duvvada Jagannadham.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, the film is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is been produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Haasine Creations.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

