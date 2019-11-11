Anushka Sharma’s Secret Behind Her Lustrous Locks Revealed

Anushka Sharma is naturally charming and she has never failed to surprise her fans with her beauty. The actress has flawless skin and it almost looks quite effortless for her. Anushka often opts for no-makeup looks and looks absolutely pretty. But not just her skin, Anushka is quite concerned about the health of her hair and does a lot many things to keep them shiny and healthy.

In an interview, Anushka revealed that for her hot oil massages are very important. She said that it helps prevent hair damage and breakage. Anushka also added that she avoids washing her hair without oiling them. The goodness of coconut oil massage keeps her scalp healthy and strong and give her the shine.

She also suggested mixing coconut hair oil with raw amla powder or egg yolk and water and using it as a mask. The Zero actress also advised covering one’s head with a cloth, umbrella or a hat when stepping outside. It helps to avoid direct exposure to heat and dust. Anushka stressed on the importance of using the right kind of shampoo and conditioner as well.





Anushka also said that she cannot think of going to bed without washing her hair to reduce the chances of product buildup. Instead of blowing drying her hair with a hot blow dryer, Anushka prefers air-drying her hair. She says it helps stop the development of split ends.

Talking about her skincare routine, Anushka uses a neem face mask to detoxify her skin. She swears by homemade face packs with natural ingredients like milk, honey, papaya and banana to maintain her skin.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She is now rumoured to be a part of Farah Khan – Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta opposite Hrithik Roshan.

