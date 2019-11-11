Munna Badnaam Hua Song From Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 OUT; Chulbul’s Swag, Badshah’s Rap & One Kamaal Ka Chartbuster!

After releasing three tracks from Dabangg 3, Chulbul Pandey has dropped the audio of the most anticipated song of the year, ‘Munna Badnaam hua’. The song will feature Salman Khan and is one the most anticipated songs from Dabangg 3.

Taking to his social media handle Salman Khan shares, “Kamaal Khan ki aawaaz, Badshah ka rap aur Chulbul ki dabanggayi; suniye #MunnaBadnaamHuahttp://bit.ly/MunnaBadnaam

‘Munni Badnaam’ from Dabangg is one of the most popular songs of ALL TIME, and is much loved even today. However, in the third film from the franchise, it’s the Munna’s ‘Kaand’ which is going to make him ‘Badnaam’. Munna Badnaam has vocals by Badshah, Kamaal Khan, and Mamta Sharma. Composed by the talented music duo Sajid-Wajid, the song has been penned by Danish Sabri with Badshah on the rap lyrics. Music will be released by music partner T -Series across platforms.

Munna Badnaam hua has the right mix of catchy lyrics and upbeat music and rap by Badshah, which will surely keep the listeners hooked, and certainly eager to watch Salman groove to the beats of Munna Badnaam.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

