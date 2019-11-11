Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Being Insecure About Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Success

Saif Ali Khan is one man who certainly knows how to put his humour to best use in words. The Sacred Games actor has done that yet again in his latest interview when he was quizzed about feeling any sort of insecurity with regards to wifey Kareena Kapoor’s success.

Speaking to acclaimed film critic Rajeev Masand, Saif Ali Khan said he has never felt insure about Kareena’s success because she is younger than him. Saif said, “No, no, no. I mean I think we’re far too realistic for that kind of thing. One understands that but no we aren’t as chauvinist…you know things change, things go up and down and things happen. At one point in time somebody is more successful than the other and the other time both people are having a great time. But I have never measured life in those terms. In fact the success of my life has got nothing to do with box office. It’s to do precisely what’s happening at home.”

Saif further said, “I imagine there might be pressure if you are not working and if your are not contributing and if you kind of just, you know, lazing around, being jobless. I mean that would be I can imagine a little embarrassing and a little irritating to the partner as well. But any good thing if you’re doing better than me…I mean I do live with such a glamorous and successful movie star and it never, never…maybe it’s her greatness as a person that it never really feels like a competition, which of course it isn’t. And maybe I can say that she is a bit younger so…. (laughs) I don’t know whatever games we play to feel better. But yeah, I don’t compete or feel bad about that, ever.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is enjoying an interesting time with films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Janeman in the pipeline. Saif is also riding high on the success of Sacred Games and while his last outing Laal Kaptaan was not commercially successful, his performance was much appreciated by critics.

